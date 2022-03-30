Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 160,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 69,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $759.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.