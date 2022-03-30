Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.