Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

