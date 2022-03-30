Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.64.

NYSE CL opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $6,571,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

