Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. Cohu has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.70.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.