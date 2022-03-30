Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 493,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,213. The company has a market cap of $221.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

