Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,820 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,053,933 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 65,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

