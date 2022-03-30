Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,196 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,385. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

