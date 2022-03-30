Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,076 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,086 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $168,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Adobe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.07. 80,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,272. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.86.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

