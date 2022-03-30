Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.44. 210,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,604,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

