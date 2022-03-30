Close Asset Management Ltd Has $704,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.31. 53,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $163.28. The company has a market cap of $290.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.