Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

