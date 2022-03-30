Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $149.25.

Clorox stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.00.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

