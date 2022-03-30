Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,829,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,614,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

