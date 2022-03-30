Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post sales of $471.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.97 million. Cinemark reported sales of $114.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,031,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cinemark by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

