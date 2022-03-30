Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce $5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.63 and the highest is $5.44. Cigna reported earnings of $4.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.08. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.