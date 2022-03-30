Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDTX. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

