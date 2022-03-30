Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE:CHH opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.97. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $106.22 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,901,000 after buying an additional 60,462 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

