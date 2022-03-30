Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 75,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

