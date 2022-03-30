Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

