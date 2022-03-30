Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 106.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

