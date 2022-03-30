Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.73.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.