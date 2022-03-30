Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

