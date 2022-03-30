Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.