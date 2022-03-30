CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $109.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

