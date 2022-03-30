Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share by the mining company on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CAML opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £414.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.