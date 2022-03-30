Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

