Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

