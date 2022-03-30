Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $38,605.90

Ccore (CCO) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $38,605.90 and $124.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 52.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00109009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

