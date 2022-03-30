CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 43.0% in March

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 2,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,010. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 24,238 shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith acquired 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 81,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

