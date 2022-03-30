CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp stock remained flat at $$13.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. CBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

