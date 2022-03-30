Casper (CSPR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.22 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $353.08 million and $10.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,764,719,111 coins and its circulating supply is 4,374,237,574 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

