Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.66. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

