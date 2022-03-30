Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.66. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.