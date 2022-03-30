Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.77 billion. Carvana reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.77.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.69. 3,196,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,945. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.34. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 27.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Carvana by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

