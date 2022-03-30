Carnival Co. & plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

