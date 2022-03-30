Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 56,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,007,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

