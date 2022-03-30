CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $45.39. CarGurus shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 2,705 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2,201.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

