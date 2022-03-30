Capricor Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 342% compared to the average daily volume of 654 call options.
CAPR stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CAPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
