Capricor Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 342% compared to the average daily volume of 654 call options.

CAPR stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

