Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 46,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,355. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.