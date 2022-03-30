Capital One Financial Comments on Rattler Midstream LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

RTLR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 3.43.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 485,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 131,388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

