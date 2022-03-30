Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

MUR stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.