Capital One Financial (COF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):

3/28/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/17/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $167.00.

2/1/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.69. 2,233,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

