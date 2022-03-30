Capital One Financial (COF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):
- 3/28/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $167.00.
- 2/1/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.69. 2,233,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.
In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.