Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

