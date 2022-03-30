Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.