Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 749 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

