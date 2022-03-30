Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $298,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27.

