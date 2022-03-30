Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

