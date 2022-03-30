Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $463.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.44 and a 200 day moving average of $453.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $394.27 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

