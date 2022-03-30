Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to Hold

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

IQE stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

