Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades IQE (LON:IQE) to Hold

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 55 ($0.72). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60 ($0.79).
IQE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 34.75 ($0.46). 4,031,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £279.48 million and a P/E ratio of -347.50. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
