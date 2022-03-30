Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $24,110,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

